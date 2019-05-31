Bombay Rayon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 187.70 crore, down 71.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.70 crore in March 2019 down 71.05% from Rs. 648.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 574.20 crore in March 2019 down 142.25% from Rs. 237.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 662.78 crore in March 2019 down 335.44% from Rs. 152.21 crore in March 2018.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 8.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.94% returns over the last 6 months and -60.22% over the last 12 months.