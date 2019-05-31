Bombay Rayon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 187.70 crore, down 71.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 187.70 crore in March 2019 down 71.05% from Rs. 648.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 574.20 crore in March 2019 down 142.25% from Rs. 237.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 662.78 crore in March 2019 down 335.44% from Rs. 152.21 crore in March 2018.
Bombay Rayon shares closed at 8.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.94% returns over the last 6 months and -60.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|187.70
|190.13
|648.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|187.70
|190.13
|648.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|231.78
|232.28
|436.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|363.84
|322.93
|153.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.06
|56.25
|81.12
|Depreciation
|34.20
|40.20
|38.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|232.05
|129.24
|139.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-727.23
|-590.77
|-199.37
|Other Income
|30.25
|7.48
|9.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-696.98
|-583.29
|-190.26
|Interest
|113.51
|123.17
|105.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-810.49
|-706.46
|-296.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-810.49
|-706.46
|-296.18
|Tax
|-236.29
|-220.13
|-59.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-574.20
|-486.33
|-237.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-574.20
|-486.33
|-237.03
|Equity Share Capital
|317.48
|317.48
|317.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.07
|-15.32
|-8.13
|Diluted EPS
|-18.07
|-15.32
|-8.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.07
|-15.32
|-8.13
|Diluted EPS
|-18.07
|-15.32
|-8.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited