Bombay Rayon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.84 crore, down 61.65% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.84 crore in December 2021 down 61.65% from Rs. 49.13 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 320.01 crore in December 2021 up 12.47% from Rs. 365.59 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.98 crore in December 2021 up 15.11% from Rs. 77.72 crore in December 2020.
Bombay Rayon shares closed at 8.05 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -23.33% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.84
|21.80
|49.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.84
|21.80
|49.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.12
|12.46
|19.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.55
|3.14
|4.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.64
|10.97
|18.23
|Depreciation
|16.92
|16.97
|28.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.88
|64.13
|85.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.17
|-85.87
|-107.11
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.30
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-82.90
|-85.57
|-106.36
|Interest
|22.81
|22.30
|63.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-105.71
|-107.87
|-170.28
|Exceptional Items
|-217.40
|--
|-279.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-323.11
|-107.87
|-450.02
|Tax
|-3.10
|-1.91
|-84.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-320.01
|-105.96
|-365.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-320.01
|-105.96
|-365.59
|Equity Share Capital
|317.48
|317.48
|317.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.08
|-3.34
|-11.52
|Diluted EPS
|-10.08
|-3.34
|-11.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.08
|-3.34
|-11.52
|Diluted EPS
|-10.08
|-3.34
|-11.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited