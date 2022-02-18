Bombay Rayon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.84 crore, down 61.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.84 crore in December 2021 down 61.65% from Rs. 49.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 320.01 crore in December 2021 up 12.47% from Rs. 365.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.98 crore in December 2021 up 15.11% from Rs. 77.72 crore in December 2020.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 7.75 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.16% returns over the last 6 months and -22.89% over the last 12 months.