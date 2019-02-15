Bombay Rayon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 190.13 crore, down 74.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 190.13 crore in December 2018 down 74.21% from Rs. 737.18 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 486.33 crore in December 2018 down 1830.65% from Rs. 25.19 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 543.09 crore in December 2018 down 689.67% from Rs. 92.10 crore in December 2017.
Bombay Rayon shares closed at 6.75 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -64.57% returns over the last 6 months and -90.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|190.13
|229.35
|737.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|190.13
|229.35
|737.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|232.28
|155.82
|517.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|322.93
|190.25
|-46.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.25
|59.55
|71.20
|Depreciation
|40.20
|40.21
|39.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|129.24
|112.46
|108.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-590.77
|-328.94
|47.68
|Other Income
|7.48
|3.11
|5.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-583.29
|-325.83
|52.95
|Interest
|123.17
|89.51
|89.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-706.46
|-415.34
|-36.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-706.46
|-415.34
|-36.77
|Tax
|-220.13
|-128.14
|-11.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-486.33
|-287.20
|-25.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-486.33
|-287.20
|-25.19
|Equity Share Capital
|317.48
|317.48
|317.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.32
|-9.05
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-15.32
|-9.05
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.32
|-9.05
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-15.32
|-9.05
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited