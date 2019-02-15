Bombay Rayon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 190.13 crore, down 74.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.13 crore in December 2018 down 74.21% from Rs. 737.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 486.33 crore in December 2018 down 1830.65% from Rs. 25.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 543.09 crore in December 2018 down 689.67% from Rs. 92.10 crore in December 2017.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 6.75 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -64.57% returns over the last 6 months and -90.85% over the last 12 months.