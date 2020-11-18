Bombay Rayon Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore, down 81.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore in September 2020 down 81.63% from Rs. 108.89 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 162.47 crore in September 2020 up 64.86% from Rs. 462.36 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.35 crore in September 2020 up 77.75% from Rs. 558.79 crore in September 2019.
Bombay Rayon shares closed at 9.00 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 133.77% returns over the last 6 months and 119.51% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.00
|10.00
|108.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.00
|10.00
|108.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.66
|4.84
|264.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.27
|10.80
|260.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.55
|3.41
|41.84
|Depreciation
|31.77
|30.86
|36.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.35
|53.30
|144.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-156.60
|-93.21
|-639.41
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.41
|44.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-156.12
|-92.80
|-594.84
|Interest
|-69.42
|117.01
|104.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.70
|-209.81
|-699.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-63.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-86.70
|-209.81
|-763.57
|Tax
|-60.08
|-57.91
|-301.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.62
|-151.90
|-462.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-135.85
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-162.47
|-151.90
|-462.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-162.47
|-151.90
|-462.36
|Equity Share Capital
|317.48
|317.48
|317.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.56
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.56
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am