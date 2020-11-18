Bombay Rayon Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore, down 81.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore in September 2020 down 81.63% from Rs. 108.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 162.47 crore in September 2020 up 64.86% from Rs. 462.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.35 crore in September 2020 up 77.75% from Rs. 558.79 crore in September 2019.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 9.00 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 133.77% returns over the last 6 months and 119.51% over the last 12 months.