Bombay Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, down 12.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in September 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.28 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2022 down 12.19% from Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1,018.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1,161.21 in September 2021.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 11,064.65 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.