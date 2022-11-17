 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, down 12.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in September 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.28 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2022 down 12.19% from Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1,018.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1,161.21 in September 2021.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 11,064.65 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.45 -15.49 19.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.45 -15.49 19.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.15 0.19
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.26 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.99 -15.94 19.39
Other Income 0.05 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.04 -15.94 19.40
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.04 -15.94 19.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.04 -15.94 19.40
Tax 1.76 -1.74 1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.28 -14.20 17.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.28 -14.20 17.42
Equity Share Capital 1.50 1.50 1.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,018.43 -946.89 1,161.21
Diluted EPS 1,018.43 -946.89 1,161.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,018.43 -946.89 1,161.21
Diluted EPS 1,018.43 -946.89 1,161.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm