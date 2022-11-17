English
    Bombay Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, down 12.38% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in September 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.28 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2022 down 12.19% from Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2021.

    Bombay Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1,018.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1,161.21 in September 2021.

    Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 11,064.65 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.45-15.4919.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.45-15.4919.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.150.19
    Depreciation0.040.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.260.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.99-15.9419.39
    Other Income0.050.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.04-15.9419.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.04-15.9419.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.04-15.9419.40
    Tax1.76-1.741.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.28-14.2017.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.28-14.2017.42
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,018.43-946.891,161.21
    Diluted EPS1,018.43-946.891,161.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,018.43-946.891,161.21
    Diluted EPS1,018.43-946.891,161.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
