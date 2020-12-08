Bombay Oxygen Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore, up 19391.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore in September 2020 up 19391.74% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2020 up 2792.27% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.20 crore in September 2020 up 2442.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2019.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 436.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.21 in September 2019.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 10,256.55 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.