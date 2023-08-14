English
    Bombay Oxygen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore, up 240.74% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore in June 2023 up 240.74% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.57 crore in June 2023 up 237.79% from Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2023 up 234.53% from Rs. 15.90 crore in June 2022.

    Bombay Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 1,304.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 946.89 in June 2022.

    Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 11,999.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.92% returns over the last 6 months and -4.05% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.80-6.47-15.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.80-6.47-15.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.170.15
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.260.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.34-6.96-15.94
    Other Income0.004.220.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.34-2.74-15.94
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.34-2.74-15.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.34-2.74-15.94
    Tax1.77-0.58-1.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.57-2.16-14.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.57-2.16-14.20
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,304.69-144.30-946.89
    Diluted EPS1,304.69-144.30-946.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,304.69-144.30-946.89
    Diluted EPS1,304.69-144.30-946.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:11 pm

