Bombay Oxygen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore, up 240.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore in June 2023 up 240.74% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.57 crore in June 2023 up 237.79% from Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2023 up 234.53% from Rs. 15.90 crore in June 2022.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 1,304.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 946.89 in June 2022.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 11,999.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.92% returns over the last 6 months and -4.05% over the last 12 months.