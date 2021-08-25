Bombay Oxygen Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore in June 2021 up 7.07% from Rs. 13.93 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2021 up 26.04% from Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.45 crore in June 2021 up 7.04% from Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2020.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 853.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 677.35 in June 2020.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 12,800.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.34% over the last 12 months.