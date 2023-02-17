Bombay Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, up 523.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in December 2022 up 523.87% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2022 up 799.39% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 up 858.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.