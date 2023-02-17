Bombay Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, up 523.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in December 2022 up 523.87% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2022 up 799.39% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 up 858.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 401.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 44.60 in December 2021.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 10,705.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months and -26.81% over the last 12 months.