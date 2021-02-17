Bombay Oxygen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.07 crore, up 397.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.07 crore in December 2020 up 397.97% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.69 crore in December 2020 up 710.96% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.16 crore in December 2020 up 625.6% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2019.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 2,112.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 260.55 in December 2019.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 10,340.00 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -29.33% over the last 12 months.