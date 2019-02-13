Bombay Oxygen Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 59.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 59.4% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2018 down 50.03% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2018 down 68.46% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2017.

Bombay Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 98.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 196.42 in December 2017.

Bombay Oxygen shares closed at 23,289.25 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)