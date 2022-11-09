Bombay Dyeing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore, up 50.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore in September 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 495.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.07 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 93.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in September 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 41.02 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 84.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.