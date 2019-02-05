Bombay Dyeing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 413.32 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.32 crore in December 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 619.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.76 crore in December 2018 down 4323.67% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2018 down 121.87% from Rs. 119.46 crore in December 2017.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 115.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -58.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.30% over the last 12 months.