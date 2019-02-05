Bombay Dyeing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 413.32 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 413.32 crore in December 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 619.93 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.76 crore in December 2018 down 4323.67% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2018 down 121.87% from Rs. 119.46 crore in December 2017.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 115.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -58.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|413.32
|832.62
|619.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|413.32
|832.62
|619.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|345.10
|319.11
|244.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.91
|62.17
|55.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-115.72
|-87.68
|-13.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.83
|21.93
|19.22
|Depreciation
|7.42
|7.48
|7.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.31
|159.46
|209.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.53
|350.15
|98.93
|Other Income
|11.99
|10.66
|13.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.54
|360.81
|112.08
|Interest
|114.66
|106.22
|105.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-148.20
|254.59
|6.16
|Exceptional Items
|5.44
|-8.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-142.76
|246.28
|6.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|2.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-142.76
|246.28
|3.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-142.76
|246.28
|3.38
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.91
|11.92
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-6.91
|11.92
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.91
|11.92
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-6.91
|11.92
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited