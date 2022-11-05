English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Q2 net loss at Rs 93 crore; revenue up 50% at Rs 745 cr

    The company had posted a net loss of Rs 93.35 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

    PTI
    November 05, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST

    Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 93.02 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

    The company had posted a net loss of Rs 93.35 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing said in a BSE filing.

    Its revenue from operations jumped 50.37 per cent to Rs 745.22 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 495.56 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total expenses were at Rs 873.67 crore, up 41.51 per cent.

    Bombay Dyeing's revenue from the real estate segment was up over two-fold at Rs 280.48 crore, compared to Rs 107.34 crore earlier.

    Close

    Revenue from polyester stood at Rs 449.24 crore, up 17 per cent from Rs 384.19 crore in Q2 FY22.

    Its revenue from retail/textiles surged to Rs 15.50 crore as against Rs 4.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing #earnings #Q2 #Results
    first published: Nov 5, 2022 09:31 pm