Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay Dyeing Quarter1 net loss widens to Rs 93.74 crore

The company said the results are not comparable with the figures for the previous year's period due to change in accounting method.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd today said its net loss widened to Rs 93.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as against a net loss of Rs 32.71 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 410.31 crore. It was Rs 638.33 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing.

The company said the results are not comparable with the figures for the previous year's period due to change in accounting method.

Reacting to the quarterly results, shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd today hit the lower circuit to settle 4.99 percent down at Rs 260.70 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd #Business #Results

