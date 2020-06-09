App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay Dyeing Q4 net profit down 96% at Rs 48.63 crore

Bombay Dyeing's revenue from real estate segment stood at Rs 45.06 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,353.75 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a 96.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,253.37 crore in January-March period a year ago, helped by gains from its real estate activities

Revenue from operation declined 88.76 per cent to Rs 313.10 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,786.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Bombay Dyeing's total expenses also fell 68.34 per cent to Rs 489.53 crore as against Rs 1,546.69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Close

"Since the nature of real estate activities being carried out by the company is such that profits/losses from these transactions do not necessarily accrue evenly over the year, results of a quarter and year may not be representative of profits and losses for the year," the company said.

related news

Bombay Dyeing's revenue from real estate segment stood at Rs 45.06 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,353.75 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

Revenue from polyester was at Rs 233.45 crore as against Rs 367.70 crore a year ago, while that from retail/textiles stood at Rs 34.59 crore as compared with Rs 65.31 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For fiscal year 2019-20, the company's net profit declined 73.26 per cent to Rs 328.85 crore from Rs 1,230.11 crore in previous year.

Revenue from operations also fell 57.22 per cent to Rs 1,894.62 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 4,429.76 crore in 2018-19.

The company said that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Shares of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday closed 1.65 per cent lower at Rs 68.55 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UP govt permits Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities to slash interest rates on land dues

UP govt permits Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities to slash interest rates on land dues

Coronavirus wrap June 9: Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19; Eiffel Tower set to reopen for public on June 25

Coronavirus wrap June 9: Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19; Eiffel Tower set to reopen for public on June 25

Coronavirus patients most infectious when they first show symptoms: WHO

Coronavirus patients most infectious when they first show symptoms: WHO

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.