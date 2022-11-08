Bombay Dyeing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore, up 50.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore in September 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 495.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 93.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in September 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 41.02 crore in September 2021.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 83.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|745.22
|606.37
|495.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|745.22
|606.37
|495.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|357.72
|340.88
|291.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.12
|10.04
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|178.48
|85.71
|58.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.30
|16.47
|15.28
|Depreciation
|7.99
|7.91
|8.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|171.46
|140.55
|103.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|4.81
|18.45
|Other Income
|35.57
|39.96
|14.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.72
|44.77
|32.76
|Interest
|128.60
|120.79
|140.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-92.88
|-76.02
|-107.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-92.88
|-76.02
|-107.48
|Tax
|0.19
|0.83
|-14.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-93.07
|-76.85
|-93.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-93.06
|-76.85
|-93.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-93.02
|-76.82
|-93.35
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.50
|-3.72
|-4.52
|Diluted EPS
|-4.50
|-3.72
|-4.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.50
|-3.72
|-4.52
|Diluted EPS
|-4.50
|-3.72
|-4.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited