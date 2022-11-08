 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Dyeing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore, up 50.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore in September 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 495.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 93.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in September 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 41.02 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 83.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.53% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 745.22 606.37 495.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 745.22 606.37 495.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 357.72 340.88 291.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.12 10.04 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 178.48 85.71 58.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.30 16.47 15.28
Depreciation 7.99 7.91 8.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 171.46 140.55 103.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 4.81 18.45
Other Income 35.57 39.96 14.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.72 44.77 32.76
Interest 128.60 120.79 140.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -92.88 -76.02 -107.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -92.88 -76.02 -107.48
Tax 0.19 0.83 -14.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -93.07 -76.85 -93.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.01 -- 0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -93.06 -76.85 -93.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.03 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -93.02 -76.82 -93.35
Equity Share Capital 41.31 41.31 41.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.50 -3.72 -4.52
Diluted EPS -4.50 -3.72 -4.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.50 -3.72 -4.52
Diluted EPS -4.50 -3.72 -4.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
