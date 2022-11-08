Bombay Dyeing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore, up 50.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore in September 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 495.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 93.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in September 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 41.02 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 83.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.53% over the last 12 months.