Bombay Dyeing Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 495.56 crore, up 128.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.56 crore in September 2021 up 128.28% from Rs. 217.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.35 crore in September 2021 down 2.94% from Rs. 90.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.02 crore in September 2021 up 315.67% from Rs. 19.02 crore in September 2020.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 95.35 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.57% returns over the last 6 months and 55.29% over the last 12 months.