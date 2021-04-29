Bombay Dyeing Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 498.95 crore, up 59.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.95 crore in March 2021 up 59.36% from Rs. 313.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 166.74 crore in March 2021 down 443.3% from Rs. 48.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.85 crore in March 2021 up 325.11% from Rs. 24.81 crore in March 2020.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 69.20 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 35.02% over the last 12 months.