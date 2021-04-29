MARKET NEWS

Bombay Dyeing Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 498.95 crore, up 59.36% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 498.95 crore in March 2021 up 59.36% from Rs. 313.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 166.74 crore in March 2021 down 443.3% from Rs. 48.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.85 crore in March 2021 up 325.11% from Rs. 24.81 crore in March 2020.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 69.20 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 35.02% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations498.95386.22313.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations498.95386.22313.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials228.36141.68176.82
Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.5115.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks92.61141.402.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.9817.2221.45
Depreciation8.778.298.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses113.6256.93126.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2820.19-37.58
Other Income8.809.914.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0830.10-33.38
Interest150.55145.34138.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-103.47-115.24-172.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-103.47-115.24-172.23
Tax63.30-32.84-220.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-166.77-82.4047.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---0.10-0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-166.77-82.5047.72
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.040.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-166.74-82.4648.57
Equity Share Capital41.3141.3141.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.07-3.992.35
Diluted EPS-8.07-3.992.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.07-3.992.35
Diluted EPS-8.07-3.992.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bombay Dyeing #Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:55 am

