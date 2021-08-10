Bombay Dyeing Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 380.85 crore, up 317.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.85 crore in June 2021 up 317.74% from Rs. 91.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 107.91 crore in June 2021 up 16.51% from Rs. 129.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.33 crore in June 2021 up 199.43% from Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2020.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 98.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.45% returns over the last 6 months and 42.25% over the last 12 months.