Bombay Cycle Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 13.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in September 2018 up 13.74% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2018 up 36.73% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2018 up 22.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2017.

Bombay Cycle EPS has increased to Rs. 33.81 in September 2018 from Rs. 24.34 in September 2017.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 1,847.00 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 13.66% over the last 12 months.