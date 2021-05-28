Bombay Cycle Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, down 24.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in March 2021 down 24.98% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 36.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

Bombay Cycle EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.60 in March 2020.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 589.00 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.65% over the last 12 months.