English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bombay Cycle Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 1.11% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Cycle are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 1.11% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 up 252.71% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 284.62% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Bombay Cycle EPS has increased to Rs. 26.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.59 in June 2022.

    Bombay Cycle shares closed at 724.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Cycle
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.012.252.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.012.252.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.420.460.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.510.41
    Depreciation0.050.050.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.710.740.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.500.47
    Other Income1.080.12-0.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.450.620.37
    Interest0.020.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.430.610.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.430.610.37
    Tax0.360.150.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.070.460.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.070.460.30
    Equity Share Capital0.400.400.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.7511.417.59
    Diluted EPS26.7511.417.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.7511.417.59
    Diluted EPS26.7511.417.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bombay Cycle #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!