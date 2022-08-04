Bombay Cycle Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, up 194.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in June 2022 up 194.75% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 41.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Bombay Cycle EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.37 in June 2021.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 800.10 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.33% returns over the last 6 months and 19.96% over the last 12 months.