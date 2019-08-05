Bombay Cycle Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 7.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in June 2019 up 7.61% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019 up 153.85% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

Bombay Cycle EPS has increased to Rs. 34.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 27.66 in June 2018.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 2,513.15 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given 29.27% returns over the last 6 months and 38.92% over the last 12 months.