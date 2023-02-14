Bombay Cycle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 43.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.