Bombay Cycle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 43.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Bombay Cycle EPS has increased to Rs. 19.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.12 in December 2021.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 716.20 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 21.25% over the last 12 months.