Bombay Cycle Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, down 42.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2020 down 42.4% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 3.52% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020 down 16.83% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

Bombay Cycle EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.20 in December 2019.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 469.05 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.71% returns over the last 6 months and -41.44% over the last 12 months.