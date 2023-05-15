Bombay Cycle Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 28.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 28.87% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 4.91% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 21.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Bombay Cycle EPS has increased to Rs. 13.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2022.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 715.00 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months and 25.46% over the last 12 months.