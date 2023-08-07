Bombay Cycle Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 1.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 1.11% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 473.21% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 284.62% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Bombay Cycle EPS has increased to Rs. 23.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2022.

Bombay Cycle shares closed at 724.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.