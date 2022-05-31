Bombay Burmah Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.10 crore, up 156.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.10 crore in March 2022 up 156.6% from Rs. 56.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022 up 298.9% from Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.34 crore in March 2022 up 502.43% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 978.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -24.95% over the last 12 months.