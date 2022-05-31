 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Burmah Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.10 crore, up 156.6% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.10 crore in March 2022 up 156.6% from Rs. 56.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022 up 298.9% from Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.34 crore in March 2022 up 502.43% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 978.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -24.95% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 145.17 68.97 55.79
Other Operating Income 0.92 -- 1.14
Total Income From Operations 146.10 68.97 56.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.81 25.19 28.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.53 0.23 -0.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.01 7.13 -16.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.09 21.70 26.04
Depreciation 2.27 2.36 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.44 18.01 19.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.94 -5.65 -4.05
Other Income 15.13 42.77 11.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.07 37.12 7.32
Interest 22.90 22.89 19.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.17 14.23 -12.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.17 14.23 -12.16
Tax 18.27 -- -1.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.90 14.23 -10.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.90 14.23 -10.51
Equity Share Capital 13.95 13.95 13.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 2.04 -1.51
Diluted EPS 3.00 2.04 -1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 2.04 -1.51
Diluted EPS 3.00 2.04 -1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:52 pm
