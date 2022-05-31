English
    Bombay Burmah Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.10 crore, up 156.6% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.10 crore in March 2022 up 156.6% from Rs. 56.94 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022 up 298.9% from Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.34 crore in March 2022 up 502.43% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2021.

    Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 978.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -24.95% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.1768.9755.79
    Other Operating Income0.92--1.14
    Total Income From Operations146.1068.9756.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8125.1928.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.23-0.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.017.13-16.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0921.7026.04
    Depreciation2.272.363.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4418.0119.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.94-5.65-4.05
    Other Income15.1342.7711.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.0737.127.32
    Interest22.9022.8919.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.1714.23-12.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.1714.23-12.16
    Tax18.27---1.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.9014.23-10.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.9014.23-10.51
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.002.04-1.51
    Diluted EPS3.002.04-1.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.002.04-1.51
    Diluted EPS3.002.04-1.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 12:52 pm
