Bombay Burmah Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.48 crore, down 31.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.48 crore in March 2020 down 31.77% from Rs. 69.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2020 down 367.42% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2020 down 143.58% from Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2019.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 1,046.30 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.89% over the last 12 months.