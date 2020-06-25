Bombay Burmah Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.48 crore, down 31.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.48 crore in March 2020 down 31.77% from Rs. 69.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2020 down 367.42% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2020 down 143.58% from Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2019.
Bombay Burmah shares closed at 1,046.30 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.89% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.75
|49.00
|68.29
|Other Operating Income
|0.73
|0.70
|1.30
|Total Income From Operations
|47.48
|49.71
|69.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.46
|19.41
|34.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.85
|1.37
|1.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.18
|2.19
|-16.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.60
|20.66
|28.01
|Depreciation
|3.28
|2.05
|3.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.54
|16.95
|21.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.08
|-12.93
|-2.34
|Other Income
|4.22
|52.62
|18.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.86
|39.69
|16.64
|Interest
|10.16
|8.63
|8.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.02
|31.06
|7.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.02
|31.06
|7.74
|Tax
|-4.07
|3.37
|1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.95
|27.69
|6.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.95
|27.69
|6.71
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.57
|3.97
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.57
|3.97
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.57
|3.97
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.57
|3.97
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:45 am