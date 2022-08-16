Bombay Burmah Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore in June 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 50.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022 down 353.65% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2021.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 906.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -21.72% over the last 12 months.