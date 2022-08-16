 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Burmah Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore in June 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 50.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022 down 353.65% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2021.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 906.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -21.72% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.11 145.17 50.52
Other Operating Income 1.08 0.92 --
Total Income From Operations 60.18 146.10 50.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.69 27.81 22.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.04 0.53 0.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.27 21.01 -8.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.02 24.09 19.87
Depreciation 2.24 2.27 1.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.19 23.44 16.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.73 46.94 -2.95
Other Income 12.24 15.13 7.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.51 62.07 4.46
Interest 21.81 22.90 18.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.29 39.17 -13.60
Exceptional Items -- -- 10.23
P/L Before Tax -15.29 39.17 -3.37
Tax -- 18.27 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.29 20.90 -3.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.29 20.90 -3.37
Equity Share Capital 13.95 13.95 13.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 3.00 -0.48
Diluted EPS -2.19 3.00 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 3.00 -0.48
Diluted EPS -2.19 3.00 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

