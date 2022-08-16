Bombay Burmah Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore in June 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 50.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022 down 353.65% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2021.
Bombay Burmah shares closed at 906.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -21.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.11
|145.17
|50.52
|Other Operating Income
|1.08
|0.92
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.18
|146.10
|50.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.69
|27.81
|22.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.04
|0.53
|0.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.27
|21.01
|-8.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.02
|24.09
|19.87
|Depreciation
|2.24
|2.27
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.19
|23.44
|16.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.73
|46.94
|-2.95
|Other Income
|12.24
|15.13
|7.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.51
|62.07
|4.46
|Interest
|21.81
|22.90
|18.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.29
|39.17
|-13.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|10.23
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.29
|39.17
|-3.37
|Tax
|--
|18.27
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.29
|20.90
|-3.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.29
|20.90
|-3.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|3.00
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|3.00
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|3.00
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|3.00
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited