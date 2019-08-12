Bombay Burmah Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.78 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.78 crore in June 2019 up 1.4% from Rs. 58.95 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in June 2019 down 57.1% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2019 down 38.16% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2018.
Bombay Burmah shares closed at 1,173.45 on May 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -25.06% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:21 pm