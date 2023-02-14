Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 68.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2022 down 285.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 39.48 crore in December 2021.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 914.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.56% over the last 12 months.