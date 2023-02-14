English
    Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 68.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2022 down 285.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 39.48 crore in December 2021.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 914.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.56% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.0473.1368.97
    Other Operating Income--0.81--
    Total Income From Operations64.0473.9468.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.2334.0625.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.481.240.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.885.177.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8223.3921.70
    Depreciation2.282.272.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1620.2818.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.06-12.46-5.65
    Other Income10.257.9342.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.81-4.5437.12
    Interest22.5819.5322.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.39-24.0714.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.39-24.0714.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.39-24.0714.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.39-24.0714.23
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.78-3.452.04
    Diluted EPS-3.78-3.452.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.78-3.452.04
    Diluted EPS-3.78-3.452.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

