Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 68.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2022 down 285.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 39.48 crore in December 2021.
Bombay Burmah shares closed at 914.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.56% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.04
|73.13
|68.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.81
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.04
|73.94
|68.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.23
|34.06
|25.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.48
|1.24
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.88
|5.17
|7.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.82
|23.39
|21.70
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.27
|2.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.16
|20.28
|18.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.06
|-12.46
|-5.65
|Other Income
|10.25
|7.93
|42.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-4.54
|37.12
|Interest
|22.58
|19.53
|22.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.39
|-24.07
|14.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.39
|-24.07
|14.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.39
|-24.07
|14.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.39
|-24.07
|14.23
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|-3.45
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|-3.45
|2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|-3.45
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|-3.45
|2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited