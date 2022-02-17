English
    Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.97 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.97 crore in December 2021 up 21.23% from Rs. 56.89 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021 up 274.74% from Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.48 crore in December 2021 up 207.24% from Rs. 12.85 crore in December 2020.

    Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2020.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 1,018.90 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.14% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.9773.8456.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.9773.8456.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.1928.1325.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.971.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.1314.50-0.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7020.6320.29
    Depreciation2.361.921.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0118.6018.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.65-10.90-9.83
    Other Income42.777.1520.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.12-3.7610.99
    Interest22.8918.1120.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.23-21.87-9.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.23-21.87-9.55
    Tax-----1.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.23-21.87-8.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.23-21.87-8.14
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.04-3.13-1.17
    Diluted EPS2.04-3.13-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.04-3.13-1.17
    Diluted EPS2.04-3.13-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2022 10:53 am

