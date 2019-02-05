Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in December 2018 up 10.01% from Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2018 down 1572.09% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2018 down 113.14% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2017.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 1,192.30 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.52% returns over the last 6 months and -8.69% over the last 12 months.