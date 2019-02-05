Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in December 2018 up 10.01% from Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2018 down 1572.09% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2018 down 113.14% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2017.
Bombay Burmah shares closed at 1,192.30 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.52% returns over the last 6 months and -8.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.12
|57.38
|49.28
|Other Operating Income
|0.78
|1.13
|0.63
|Total Income From Operations
|54.91
|58.51
|49.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.80
|21.90
|20.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.92
|4.29
|0.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.13
|3.00
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.17
|20.48
|20.21
|Depreciation
|1.83
|1.73
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.84
|15.83
|17.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.51
|-8.72
|-10.87
|Other Income
|3.52
|8.19
|17.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.99
|-0.52
|7.03
|Interest
|8.65
|8.21
|7.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.64
|-8.74
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.64
|-8.74
|-0.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.64
|-8.74
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.64
|-8.74
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-1.25
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-1.25
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-1.25
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-1.25
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited