Bombay Burmah Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 3,697.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.19 crore in September 2022 down 132.68% from Rs. 184.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 816.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 681.84 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 944.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -14.67% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,427.73 3,731.28 3,697.63
Other Operating Income 42.83 48.24 --
Total Income From Operations 4,470.56 3,779.52 3,697.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,286.41 1,994.42 1,949.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 469.92 394.72 337.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.71 -22.67 20.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 191.62 176.69 179.35
Depreciation 55.49 55.13 53.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 856.42 743.13 666.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 643.41 438.10 491.66
Other Income 117.62 149.80 136.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 761.03 587.90 628.53
Interest 111.95 88.87 65.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 649.08 499.03 563.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 649.08 499.03 563.46
Tax 172.01 127.46 144.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 477.08 371.58 419.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 477.08 371.58 419.27
Minority Interest -241.45 -165.24 -187.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates -295.81 -371.10 -47.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -60.19 -164.77 184.17
Equity Share Capital 13.95 13.95 13.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.63 -23.61 26.40
Diluted EPS -8.63 -23.61 26.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.63 -23.61 26.40
Diluted EPS -8.63 -23.61 26.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bombay Burmah #Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am