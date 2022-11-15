Bombay Burmah Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 3,697.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.19 crore in September 2022 down 132.68% from Rs. 184.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 816.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 681.84 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 944.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -14.67% over the last 12 months.