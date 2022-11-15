English
    Bombay Burmah Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 3,697.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.19 crore in September 2022 down 132.68% from Rs. 184.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 816.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 681.84 crore in September 2021.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 944.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -14.67% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,427.733,731.283,697.63
    Other Operating Income42.8348.24--
    Total Income From Operations4,470.563,779.523,697.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,286.411,994.421,949.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods469.92394.72337.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.71-22.6720.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost191.62176.69179.35
    Depreciation55.4955.1353.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses856.42743.13666.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax643.41438.10491.66
    Other Income117.62149.80136.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax761.03587.90628.53
    Interest111.9588.8765.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax649.08499.03563.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax649.08499.03563.46
    Tax172.01127.46144.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities477.08371.58419.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period477.08371.58419.27
    Minority Interest-241.45-165.24-187.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-295.81-371.10-47.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-60.19-164.77184.17
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.63-23.6126.40
    Diluted EPS-8.63-23.6126.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.63-23.6126.40
    Diluted EPS-8.63-23.6126.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022