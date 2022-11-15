Bombay Burmah Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,470.56 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 3,697.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.19 crore in September 2022 down 132.68% from Rs. 184.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 816.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 681.84 crore in September 2021.
Bombay Burmah shares closed at 944.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -14.67% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,427.73
|3,731.28
|3,697.63
|Other Operating Income
|42.83
|48.24
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,470.56
|3,779.52
|3,697.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,286.41
|1,994.42
|1,949.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|469.92
|394.72
|337.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.71
|-22.67
|20.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|191.62
|176.69
|179.35
|Depreciation
|55.49
|55.13
|53.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|856.42
|743.13
|666.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|643.41
|438.10
|491.66
|Other Income
|117.62
|149.80
|136.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|761.03
|587.90
|628.53
|Interest
|111.95
|88.87
|65.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|649.08
|499.03
|563.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|649.08
|499.03
|563.46
|Tax
|172.01
|127.46
|144.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|477.08
|371.58
|419.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|477.08
|371.58
|419.27
|Minority Interest
|-241.45
|-165.24
|-187.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-295.81
|-371.10
|-47.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-60.19
|-164.77
|184.17
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.63
|-23.61
|26.40
|Diluted EPS
|-8.63
|-23.61
|26.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.63
|-23.61
|26.40
|Diluted EPS
|-8.63
|-23.61
|26.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
