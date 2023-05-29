Bombay Burmah Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,108.16 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,108.16 crore in March 2023 up 10.55% from Rs. 3,716.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,623.22 crore in March 2023 down 3030.18% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 872.91 crore in March 2023 up 26.41% from Rs. 690.56 crore in March 2022.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 945.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.