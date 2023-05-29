English
    Bombay Burmah Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,108.16 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,108.16 crore in March 2023 up 10.55% from Rs. 3,716.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,623.22 crore in March 2023 down 3030.18% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 872.91 crore in March 2023 up 26.41% from Rs. 690.56 crore in March 2022.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 945.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,975.374,282.083,673.14
    Other Operating Income132.79--43.04
    Total Income From Operations4,108.164,282.083,716.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,061.982,137.571,894.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods194.36292.94352.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.52-26.6313.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost197.85210.50139.63
    Depreciation68.6861.6754.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses859.63863.50711.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax721.14742.54550.26
    Other Income83.09106.6785.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax804.23849.21635.89
    Interest113.36110.4763.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax690.87738.73572.51
    Exceptional Items-1,865.66375.60--
    P/L Before Tax-1,174.791,114.33572.51
    Tax297.23217.49232.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,472.02896.84340.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items236.07----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,235.95896.84340.08
    Minority Interest-275.04-460.63-186.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-112.24-278.50-205.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,623.22157.71-51.86
    Equity Share Capital13.9613.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-231.3022.60-7.43
    Diluted EPS-231.3022.60-7.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-231.3022.60-7.43
    Diluted EPS-231.3022.60-7.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

