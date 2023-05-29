Bombay Burmah Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,108.16 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,108.16 crore in March 2023 up 10.55% from Rs. 3,716.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,623.22 crore in March 2023 down 3030.18% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 872.91 crore in March 2023 up 26.41% from Rs. 690.56 crore in March 2022.
Bombay Burmah shares closed at 945.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,975.37
|4,282.08
|3,673.14
|Other Operating Income
|132.79
|--
|43.04
|Total Income From Operations
|4,108.16
|4,282.08
|3,716.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,061.98
|2,137.57
|1,894.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|194.36
|292.94
|352.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.52
|-26.63
|13.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|197.85
|210.50
|139.63
|Depreciation
|68.68
|61.67
|54.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|859.63
|863.50
|711.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|721.14
|742.54
|550.26
|Other Income
|83.09
|106.67
|85.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|804.23
|849.21
|635.89
|Interest
|113.36
|110.47
|63.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|690.87
|738.73
|572.51
|Exceptional Items
|-1,865.66
|375.60
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,174.79
|1,114.33
|572.51
|Tax
|297.23
|217.49
|232.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,472.02
|896.84
|340.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|236.07
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,235.95
|896.84
|340.08
|Minority Interest
|-275.04
|-460.63
|-186.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-112.24
|-278.50
|-205.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,623.22
|157.71
|-51.86
|Equity Share Capital
|13.96
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-231.30
|22.60
|-7.43
|Diluted EPS
|-231.30
|22.60
|-7.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-231.30
|22.60
|-7.43
|Diluted EPS
|-231.30
|22.60
|-7.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited