Bombay Burmah Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,209.58 crore, up 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,209.58 crore in March 2021 up 9.43% from Rs. 2,933.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.66 crore in March 2021 down 37.44% from Rs. 90.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 596.02 crore in March 2021 up 10.28% from Rs. 540.47 crore in March 2020.

Bombay Burmah EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.98 in March 2020.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 1,144.45 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 33.47% over the last 12 months.