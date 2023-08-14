English
    Bombay Burmah Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,086.62 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,086.62 crore in June 2023 up 8.13% from Rs. 3,779.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.06 crore in June 2023 up 5.28% from Rs. 164.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 827.49 crore in June 2023 up 28.69% from Rs. 643.03 crore in June 2022.

    Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 22.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.61 in June 2022.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 988.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,086.623,975.373,731.28
    Other Operating Income--132.7948.24
    Total Income From Operations4,086.624,108.163,779.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,114.672,061.981,994.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods247.46194.36394.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.034.52-22.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost217.45197.85176.69
    Depreciation73.7268.6855.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses829.28859.63743.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax605.07721.14438.10
    Other Income148.7083.09149.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax753.77804.23587.90
    Interest127.42113.3688.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax626.35690.87499.03
    Exceptional Items-50.22-1,865.66--
    P/L Before Tax576.12-1,174.79499.03
    Tax167.01297.23127.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities409.11-1,472.02371.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.13236.07--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period407.99-1,235.95371.58
    Minority Interest-224.20-275.04-165.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-339.84-112.24-371.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-156.06-1,623.22-164.77
    Equity Share Capital13.9613.9613.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.37-231.30-23.61
    Diluted EPS22.37-231.30-23.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.37-231.30-23.61
    Diluted EPS22.37-231.30-23.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 14, 2023

