Bombay Burmah Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,086.62 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,086.62 crore in June 2023 up 8.13% from Rs. 3,779.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.06 crore in June 2023 up 5.28% from Rs. 164.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 827.49 crore in June 2023 up 28.69% from Rs. 643.03 crore in June 2022.

Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 22.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.61 in June 2022.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 988.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.