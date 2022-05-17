English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BofA revises Nifty target to 16,000 from 17,000, cites faster rate-hike risks

    BofA, however, estimates rural demand could now be close to a bottom, with a recovery likely in one or two quarters

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

    BofA has revised to 16,000 from 17,000 the Nifty target for the end of the calendar year 2022, citing a faster than expected interest rate hiking cycle by the US Federal Reserve.

    The brokerage house also said in a negative scenario, the Nifty's valuation multiple can shrink to 15.8x (LTA) with its target at 13,700 points, implying a 15 percent downside from current levels.

    "We expect front-loading rate hikes in the US with 50bp hikes in June and July likely to follow the 50bp hike in May; inflation beats (BofAe CPI of 6.8 percent YoY in FY23 vs RBI's 5.7 percent) and rate shock (recent off-cycle 40bps hike) in India,” BofA said in a recent report.

    Any easing of volatile crude prices, turnaround in foreign institutional investment (FII) flows and bottoming of the Indian rupee could be an upside risk, it said. Global inflation prints coming ahead of estimates and resulting in faster than anticipated rate hikes is the key downside risk, the brokerage house warned.

    BofA estimates rural demand could now be close to a bottom, with a recovery likely in one or two quarters.

    Close

    Related stories

    The brokerage also turned more defensive and raised staples to an “overweight” view from “underweight”.  It said autos, NBFCs and cement as major sectors exposed to the theme. It also highlights exposed stocks, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Escorts, Ultratech Cement and M&M Fin.

    "Our analysis suggests robust rabi production, normal monsoons likely driving good kharif yields, coupled with elevated agriculture prices (above MSP in most cases) and government subsidies curtailing cost pressures, could mean 10-12 percent YoY rise in net farm incomes. Further, front-loading of infrastructure spending could also boost non-agriculture incomes, with wages also stabilizing", BofA added.

    It reiterated marginal overweight skew on autos. It expects 3-5 percent industry growth for tractors from earlier expectations of a decline in FY23.

    It also sees a ray of hope for the 2-wheeler industry, especially entry bikes with a 7-8 percent growth after three consecutive years of decline.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BofA #markets #Nifty target #US Fed
    first published: May 17, 2022 05:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.