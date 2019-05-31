Bodhtree Cons Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.07 crore, up 19.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.07 crore in March 2019 up 19.41% from Rs. 50.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2019 up 29.04% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2019 up 35.6% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2018.

Bodhtree Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2018.

Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 13.80 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)