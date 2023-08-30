Bodhtree Cons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 74.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in June 2023 down 74.99% from Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 839.64% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 134.62% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 6.08 on August 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.29% returns over the last 6 months and -69.75% over the last 12 months.