    Bodhtree Cons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 74.99% Y-o-Y

    August 30, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodhtree Consulting are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in June 2023 down 74.99% from Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 839.64% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 134.62% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

    Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 6.08 on August 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.29% returns over the last 6 months and -69.75% over the last 12 months.

    Bodhtree Consulting
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.762.487.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.762.487.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.240.39
    Depreciation0.11-0.871.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.1126.966.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-23.85-0.70
    Other Income-0.01-0.251.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-24.100.45
    Interest0.210.300.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.86-24.410.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.86-24.410.22
    Tax0.040.270.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.90-24.670.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.90-24.670.12
    Equity Share Capital19.9619.9619.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--21.97--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-12.360.06
    Diluted EPS-0.45--0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-12.360.06
    Diluted EPS-0.45--0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

